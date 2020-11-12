Plea for compromise

To the Editor: Please send the following letter to the legislature in Concord and to our congressional delegation in Washington:

Compromise is not a dirty word. It is the only way differing viewpoints can govern. We need to stop the scorched earth, take no prisoners partisan politics currently practiced. With compromise, no one gets everything they want, but everyone gets something. We need to heal our country and govern for the best interests of everyone.

SALLY CURRAN

Lyndeborough

