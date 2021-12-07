Please get fully vaccinated and help end the pandemic
To the Editor: According to CDC statistics, we now have the highest COVID infection rate in the country.
Three factors most likely account for this dubious distinction: there are many areas in New Hampshire that have among the lowest COVID vaccination rates in the country, these same areas have a relatively higher population density, and more people have been traveling in the recent holiday.
If past infection trends continue, the population density factor will disappear as the virus spreads to more unvaccinated individuals in the more sparsely populated areas.
This is clearly a time when our state government should be focused on preventing the spread of COVID and its variants. This means that everyone eligible for the COVID vaccines should get them — even if that requires mandates. Schools, municipalities, and businesses should all be allowed to set such mandated precautions to protect the public and stop the spread of this disease.
Instead, Gov. Chris Sununu and the Republican-majority Legislature is focusing on weakening the effectiveness of these life-saving vaccines by proposing legislation that will ban the use of mandates. Perhaps they should be reminded that the state motto is “Live Free or Die” not “Live Free and Die.”
The governor should be given credit for increasing the bed capacity of our hospitals. But that will only further stress the overworked staff of medical providers, including nurses, who are already working short-handed.
Please get fully vaccinated, have your eligible children fully vaccinated and spread the word to friends and neighbors to do the same.