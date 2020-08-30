Plight of poor doesn’t pause for pandemic
To the Editor: As the U.S. Congress nears the end of its recess, our congressmen have spent time collaborating with their constituents.
Recently, we’ve seen Rep. Chris Pappas conversing with students and Senator Maggie Hassan rallying with U.S. Postal Service advocates.
One thing that could be focused on more is the response to COVID-19’s effects in the U.S. and the rest of the world. I do commend Senator Jeanne Shaheen’s efforts in cosponsoring the COVID-19 International Relief and Response Act.
Advocating on behalf of The Borgen Project, I help serve as a voice for the world’s poor. We work with our congressmen to push through legislation that would help alleviate the atrocities caused by global poverty, including malnutrition, lack of education, violence, and spread of diseases.
I believe that the United States has become more polarized than ever when it comes to COVID-19 response, in addition to other social issues.
The world used to be a bigger place. Now surrounded by our phones, we claim that we’re more connected than ever; nonetheless we choose who we connect with and that becomes very limiting.
Of the 7.8 billion people in the world, the U.S. only makes up a mere 4.25% of the global population. If we consider how terrible COVID-19 has affected some countries, we would know that we’re not doing enough.
Increasing funding towards COVID-19 relief does not mean taking away funding from other aspects of the federal budget, which is a common mistaken belief. This is not an us-or-them situation, it’s an us-and-them situation.
BAILEY GRIJALVA
Stratham