Police presence out of hand at Hampton Beach

To the Editor: I was on Hampton Beach last week and was shocked to see police stopping street musicians whom the public loved, all because of dumb technicalities. You’d think the government would want more fun and live music to bring back the tourists and rescue the local economy.

If the license plates say “Live Free or Die” then shouldn’t that mean literally that government leans towards freedom over rules and authority? What happened to common sense policing?

All of these technicalities and rules are ruining our quality of life. (And why can I drink alcohol outdoors in Europe but not in the “Land Of The Free”?)

It also doesn’t help matters when young people see police stopping the fun and entertainment. They lose even more respect for authority this way. Being relatively new to New Hampshire, I was also startled to see the massive redundancy of government on Hampton Beach. You have both a large state police presence and a large Hampton police presence? I thought New Hampshire hated waste in their fiscal budget. No wonder the property taxes are the highest in the entire nation. You don’t need two police departments in one small beach town. Are there no responsible adults in charge of our purse strings?

SEAN SABELLI

Derry

