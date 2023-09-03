To the Editor: As a 30-year law enforcement officer and current state representative, I’m endorsing Kelly Ayotte to be the next governor of New Hampshire.
As our attorney general, Kelly Ayotte worked to get police officers the resources they needed to be successful. New Hampshire has some of the best police practices and procedures in the nation, largely due to the work of Kelly Ayotte. She excelled as attorney general, and as a result, she was reappointed to this position by a governor from a different party.
This election is at a pivotal moment. Does New Hampshire want to adopt the same pro-crime policies that have been adopted by New York City and San Francisco? Do we want a state where criminals can commit theft in our local businesses without punishment and distribute drugs in broad daylight?
Across the nation, overdoses have unfortunately increased. As governor, Kelly Ayotte will take the fight to drug dealers who are poisoning our state and killing our kids. She will work to increase jail time for drug smugglers and dealers.
In my professional experience, I have learned that mental illness plays a role in a large percentage of criminal activity. Kelly will work with advocates, health care providers, and mental health facilities to improve care and ensure that we have sufficient treatment capacity and help for those who are suffering from mental illness.
As governor, you can count on Kelly Ayotte to ensure that New Hampshire is the safest state in the nation.