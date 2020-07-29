Policing mask wearing isn’t a store’s business
To the Editor: Bob Scheifele’s letter ranting about retailers not forcing customers to wear a mask warrants a response.
Scheifele may not realize (or care) that some people have health conditions that prevent them from being able to wear a mask (anxiety, breathing issues, etc). I’ve also seen customers walk into a retail establishment with a mask on and, while shopping in the store, remove it. There really isn’t any way to force them to wear it. Employees cannot tackle customers and throw them out.
There is a simple solution for Mr. Schiefele: Online shopping shipped right to his door, curbside pickup, or contactless delivery. Then he and his ilk won’t have to worry about masks and can shop safely from the comfort of their homes.
SANDY GOLDEN
Hinsdale