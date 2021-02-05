Policy vs. fact
To the Editor: The article “Transgender Policy OK’d” by Paul Feely and the comments from Manchester School District Nicole Cox-Pelletier only make sense if we abandon reality for gender theories that teach feelings are more important than facts. Women and girls are females. I defy Feely and Cox-Pelletier to come up with a different definition that doesn’t rely on either circular reasoning or gender stereotypes. They can’t.
Until very recently we provided separate facilities and sports based on important sexual differences, not gender expressions that vary by culture and time. In the light of biological reality, a young man with gender dysphoria isn’t discriminated against as long as he has the same access to men’s sports and facilities as other young men. Likewise, the students Cox-Pelletier describes as “uncomfortable being around transgender students” are really just girls who don’t want to share bathrooms and locker rooms with boys.
Manchester school board members had an opportunity to speak the truth, to stand up for the sex-based rights of women, and to stand against an ideology that mutilates boys and girls to look like the opposite sex. They failed.
STEPHEN SCAER
East Hobart Street, Nashua