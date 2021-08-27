To the Editor: Someone needs to tell Joe Biden that he is the commander-in-chief of our military. During the operation to evacuate American citizens and Afghans who aided us, Biden needed to be in the Situation Room at the White House seeing to it that all of these people got out safely. Instead, Biden was vacationing at Camp David. Biden ought to be impeached, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III needs to resign and Gen. Mark Milley needs to be court-martialed.
President Donald Trump made it clear to the Taliban that they needed to stay in their positions and, if the Taliban advanced, he would attack them. Biden needed to continue that policy negotiated by Trump and hold the Taliban in place as we evacuated our people and equipment.
Taliban saw that Biden was too weak to defend this position, so they ignored the agreement and overran the country. Weak leaders bring loss of life and property.
All Biden had to do was to lead by having the evacuation in the winter when the Taliban retreats to Pakistan because of the harsh weather. Instead, he did it now at the height of fighting weather. Right policy and Biden failed as the commander-in-chief. He gave this operation the ultimate insult by vacationing at Camp David when he should have been directing the safety of our citizens and friends in Kabul.
How can we protect Taiwan when we have such a weak president?
