Sunday cartoon was Trump propaganda
To the Editor: I was upset to see the political cartoon in the Dec 6 issue showing a donkey (Democrat) in bed with ballot fraud cheating the voter. There has been no credible evidence of systematic or widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election. No court challenge to the election has been successful because no evidence has been presented. The Trump’s administration’s own Homeland Security Department stated that “The November 3rd election was the most secure in American history.” To run cartoons like this in the newspaper perpetuates false claims made by the president and others that are eroding our democracy.
Falsely discrediting a fair election is an effort to disenfranchise millions of American voters and undermine President-elect Joe Biden’s administration. The Union Leader should not allow its pages to be a source of propaganda perpetuating fraudulent claims in service of a president who is violating his oath to defend the constitution by trying to remain in power after losing the election. This is not a case of “balanced” coverage or expressing different opinions; it is a systematic propaganda campaign to discredit our election and should not be given a platform in any reputable news outlet.
NANCY LAMBERT
Durham