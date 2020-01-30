Politics and protecting the environment
To the Editor: It’s an election year and all the top issues are being debated by the possible Democrat incumbents and President Trump. But one issue seems to be missing from the debate stage and polls: climate change.
There’s only been one climate town hall back in September of 2019 where the candidates on the Democratic side laid out their plans to face this growing issue. But we need more response from the current president and hopefuls on this large issue. Mainly, how to work in a bipartisan fashion to stop the harmful effects of climate change.
There are a few key issues within the topic that must be dealt with quickly. First, how to limit the amount of greenhouse gas emissions America produces. Then how to replace fossil fuels with renewable energy like solar and wind power. Then larger questions like should the U.S. pay reparations to possible damage emissions have caused other nations? And how should we deal with the growing plastic problem?
Although climate change has started to come to the forefront in the political world there must be more done to help solve this issue. We need bipartisan bills and questions answered by our leaders on how to move forward from climate change.
MEGAN PARDOE
Westray Drive, Nashua
