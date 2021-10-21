Divide-and-conquer politics are destroying our nation
To the Editor: Congratulations to Steve Duprey and Andru Volinsky for their wonderful op-ed on the always necessary, but especially now critical, public virtues of civility, transparency, honesty, integrity, trust and competence.
Both us citizens and our representatives need to wake up, realize our democracy is in danger, understand that we need each other, look for common ground and stop allowing the extremes of both parties to ruin our politics, our lives and the nation we all love. Stop listening to and falling for conspiracy theories, lies and propaganda that is only meant to keep you uninformed and so angry you’ll support the craven policies that keep these “leaders” in power.
We need to build a coalition of the moderate, the practical, the rational and fill the obvious leadership void that both parties have generated by their ignorance, arrogance, incompetence, corruption and mendacity toward anyone who does not give them money, kneel to their authority or help them skirt legal and ethical rules that hold them accountable to the people.
We need to return to common sense, to greeting and caring for our neighbors, to building a country based on American principles of civility, honesty, integrity, transparency, trust and competence. We used to care about our reputations as people, as a nation and be ashamed and embarrassed by ignorance, incompetence and lies. We need to reestablish high standards and hold everyone who holds any power accountable to them. No more divide and conquer will be tolerated. Amen.