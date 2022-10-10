Pompeo lays it on thick
To the Editor: Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo may have lost significant weight but he is still full of bull manure.
He complains about President Joe Biden’s withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan while ignoring the key role he himself played by releasing Taliban prisoners and setting up parameters of a withdrawal under President Donald Trump. Only a fool would think it would have gone better under Trump.
Pompeo claims Biden has smeared “half of the country” yet clearly Biden was referring to the MAGA-heads of the Trump cult/Republican Party.
Pompeo also infers that Vladimir Putin would never have invaded under Trump. That’s a real laugh. Trump would have given Putin the keys to Ukraine, if possible, and surely have extorted President Volodymyr Zelensky (again) before giving aid or arms.
Pompeo complained that the “raid” on Trump’s home in Florida was unprecedented, yet ignores that such is the case because Trump was and still is unpresidential. It’s not difficult to understand that Trump took documents he shouldn’t have and refused to return them in spite of repeated requests. (It’s not a “raid” when you’re given advance notice.)
Pompeo also refused to acknowledge the divisiveness of Trump, which began even before that day he rode down the golden escalator in front of a crowd of paid actors.
Here’s a news flash for Mr. Pompeo: He will never be president so why not man up and start telling the truth rather than bowing to Trump and pandering to his base?
ANTHONY ANTONICO
Bicentennial Drive Manchester
