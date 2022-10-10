Pompeo lays it on thick

To the Editor: Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo may have lost significant weight but he is still full of bull manure.

Letter: Franklin vote is today

To the Editor: I write in support of Franklin School Board candidates Laurie Cass, Liz Cote and Desiree McLaughlin. I have spoken to them and agree they need to work on curriculum, especially at the high school. We cannot have school board members looking at data and blaming teachers. As a f…

