To the Editor: The poor performance of the Republican Party has its own name. His attitude against Republican candidates who criticized his corrupt style was also quite awful.
A leader who is not able to lead his party to victory in an administration as chaotic as President Joe Biden’s shows that he is not competent or that he is committed to the vicious circles of the deep state that swims in the mud of corruption. Senator Mitch McConnell needs to go away as a leader of the Republican Party in the U.S. Senate.
A complete transformation of Republican leadership is necessary, in the House of Representatives as in the Senate.
It was not catastrophic in the end because the presence and leadership of Donald J. Trump did not allow it; more than 200 candidates that he supported triumphed compared to 20 candidates who lost, and the latter thanks to the lack of logistical and financial support from the Turtle, which seems more like a vulture, circulating the carrion that eats away Washington and of which he is a part.
To the Editor: Inflation has many, many causes. Prices rise when demand exceeds supply. I read articles from reputable news sources (Stanford News, WSJ, Forbes, BBC) about the actual causes of inflation. These include higher oil/gas prices, remaining pandemic-related supply chain issues, glo…