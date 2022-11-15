Poor leadership and Republican losses

To the Editor: The poor performance of the Republican Party has its own name. His attitude against Republican candidates who criticized his corrupt style was also quite awful.

 
Letter: No one cause of inflation

To the Editor: Inflation has many, many causes. Prices rise when demand exceeds supply. I read articles from reputable news sources (Stanford News, WSJ, Forbes, BBC) about the actual causes of inflation. These include higher oil/gas prices, remaining pandemic-related supply chain issues, glo…