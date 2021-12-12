To the Editor: Maggie Hassan and Jeanne Shaheen, in lock step with the total Democratic Senate, voted for a troubled racist as the U.S. attorney of Massachusetts ... this appointee’s blatant racist philosophy, I do not throw this term around lightly, will usher in the lawless rampaging hordes that have destroyed lives, property and countless businesses run by law-abiding citizens in our formerly beautiful cities. She will bring to the forefront her advocacy of criminal behavior that basic laws can be ignored based on race.
Maggie Hassan has shown extremely poor judgment in her vote and New Hampshire citizens will carry this huge mistake all the way to the ballot box.
Both of our senators chose party over decency, the rule of law and common sense. I’m saddened and disgusted. It would have been admirable if each had stood tall and demonstrated integrity rather then follow the mob. I for one will forgo any visits to our neighbor to the south for fear that it would be unsafe as another one of our United States falls into lawless ruin.
To the Editor: This letter is specifically to the parents who feel they do not have a voice in their kids’ education. You do have a voice, through your local school board representative. Do you get to know who the candidates are and what their views on public education are? Do you vote for y…