To the Editor: This weekend, the same day a mailer from Sen. Maggie Hassan’s campaign arrived at my home trumpeting “Oil companies are making record profits while we pay more. Maggie Hassan is determined to put a stop to it”, Hassan was taking her turn getting a photo op at the U.S. Senate president’s desk, ceremoniously presiding over the Democrat effort to jam billions of green new deal waste into law before the November red tsunami.
Notably, while moderate Democrat Senators Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) both had to be courted (read: bribed) to support this boondoggle bill that creates an army of IRS auditors and pours gasoline on our 9.1% inflation rate, Maggie Hassan was always a reliable vote for President Joe Biden and Sen. Chuck Schumer. They had her at “more federal spending”.
It is clear from Sen. Hassan’s actions — not her words in expensive, glossy full page weekly campaign mailers — that she cares more about the donor class in Washington, D.C. than she does about the working class here in New Hampshire.
Hassan is out of touch with us Granite State voters. It is time to put her out of work for us.
To the Editor: I have found that my efforts to discuss the last president and his accomplishments often turn into being called a "Trumper" or "MAGA" person. Although I continue to try and explain that I like the results of his policies and not the person to no avail. Only two years ago we had: