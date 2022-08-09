Porky payoffs buy a boondoggle

To the Editor: This weekend, the same day a mailer from Sen. Maggie Hassan’s campaign arrived at my home trumpeting “Oil companies are making record profits while we pay more. Maggie Hassan is determined to put a stop to it”, Hassan was taking her turn getting a photo op at the U.S. Senate president’s desk, ceremoniously presiding over the Democrat effort to jam billions of green new deal waste into law before the November red tsunami.

Letter: You can read this and still hate Trump

To the Editor: I have found that my efforts to discuss the last president and his accomplishments often turn into being called a "Trumper" or "MAGA" person. Although I continue to try and explain that I like the results of his policies and not the person to no avail. Only two  years ago we had: