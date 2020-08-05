Postal changes will be disruptive for many
To the Editor: I want to express my gratitude to Brian Houghton for his letter to the editor this past Sunday regarding the U.S. Postal Service delivery changes.
I agree wholeheartedly that these changes will affect all customers and important deliveries will be delayed.
My father was a mailman in Nashua for 35 years and my son now is a mailman here in Manchester. My father had a real commitment to his patrons and made customer service at the top of his list.
My son now fears that with the newly appointed postmaster general the postal system will eventually become privatized. Also, if federal funds are withheld to keep the post office functioning, jobs will be lost.
This position of United States Postmaster General should be bipartisan and should not be an opportunity for someone to do the bidding of the president. These new post office changes are just an indication of what is to come.
Our letter carriers are essential workers and have been working consistently since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. They do their deliveries in all kinds of weather. In addition, they are the ones who are often the first to notice when something is amiss with one of their patrons.
We often hear stories of their heroism or how they are the first to alert the proper authorities to do a welfare check on an elderly patron.
These heroes deserve our support. So write Congress to mandate the U.S. Postal Service not be privatized and that it will continue to service all Americans.
CAROL THIBAUDEAU
Medford Street, Manchester