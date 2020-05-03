PPP offered little relief

To the Editor: So as a self-employed business person with a pretty modest annual income, I was pleased when I heard about the government’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). We are in our late 70s and we depend on our business income to augment our modest savings. I put together all the required documentation and sent it to our bank, which manages the PPP program for its customers, and I was shocked when they told me that our PPP payments would be a little over $100 a week compared with the $600 that had been promoted. Furthermore, the reporting requirements are onerous.

It turns out that our gross income of X, which was reduced in our tax filing by expenses such as new equipment, business in home, energy costs, supplemental health insurance etc., reduced our taxable income to Y. So, despite the fact that our gross income is how we paid for our life, it didn’t really mean anything because, it turns out, that the benefit of the PPP program is based entirely on our taxable income, not our annual billings. It’s useless to small businesses that don’t have taxable income in the many thousands of dollars.

CHARTER WEEKS

Barrington

Sunday, May 03, 2020
Friday, May 01, 2020
Wednesday, April 29, 2020
Tuesday, April 28, 2020
Monday, April 27, 2020
Sunday, April 26, 2020
Friday, April 24, 2020
Letters to the Editor

Letter: Comforting words

To the Editor: Thank you for the article in the Sunday, April 12, written by Lori Borgman entitled, “Easter holiday is a good fit amid these uncertain times.” Lori was spot on in her thoughts and her words were so comforting. Thank you for not hesitating to print an article that talks about …

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Stay-at-home was most conservative option

To the Editor:  Our work and our communities are going to be here after this pandemic is over. Many Granite Staters were already practicing good social distancing before this order, but closing our beaches and non-essential businesses was the best way to further flatten the curve and stop th…