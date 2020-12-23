Praise for Hillsborough Cooperative Extension
To the Editor: It has been an honor to serve on the Hillsborough UNH Cooperative Extension Advisory Committee. During our term we have been able to see firsthand the value that the Extension gives to our community, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Some of the services offered include:
A statewide food map showing where free and low-cost food can be found to keep our residents fed.
Gardening classes and advice for many who planted gardens for the first time this year.
Remote forestry support and socially-distanced visits to protect our natural resources.
4-H youth programs that have kept kids engaged and connected while at home.
Science and STEM classes to expand minds.
Youth and family resiliency programs to help families during difficult times.
UNH Extension is a shining gem in New Hampshire’s crown, truly part of New Hampshire’s advantage.
Outgoing County Commissioner Paul G. Bergeron and I look forward to seeing more good work going forward from its dedicated team and we wish Extension nothing but success in the coming years.
To learn more about Extension’s programs and resources, visit extension.unh.edu
WENDY THOMAS
Merrimack