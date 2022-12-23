To the Editor: At the Christmas season it is appropriate to recall a blessed mother. This blessed mother is unlike most blessed mothers, for unlike most she did not become blessed because she bore a child. She was blessed because she adopted a child, and it is of her that I write.
Her name is Terri and it has been 30 years since she adopted her son. She was the most infertile of women when she came to my office seeking to adopt a baby. Unlike many infertile women, she was a prime example of infertility for having undergone a complete hysterectomy and so was devoid of all reproductive organs. Her deeds showed how she wanted a child; as a nurse in a pediatrician’s office she volunteered to work shifts in the hospital so that mothers could spend time with their children on all of the important holidays — Christmas, New Years, Thanksgiving, 4th of July, Passover, Mothers Day.
At first, she was told that she could adopt a female child, as my reluctance to place a male child with a single woman was well known. She went back to her pediatrician’s office with the news. Lo and behold, her pediatrician asks “Have you met my cousin, Gerald?” An unmarried bachelor, she met Gerald and it was love at first sight — they married and returned to my office and were told, gender no longer mattered and that she was next.