To the Editor: When Donald Trump praises Vladimir Putin, he praises Hitler. When his followers chant “Putin,” they support Hitler and his atrocities. Autocrats and dictators one and all. Trump followers resent cancel culture. Now they join an international thug like Putin whose troops would cancel Ukraine’s ancient and widely admired culture. Hypocrites one and all.
Trump supporters rewrite history to justify the worst act of aggression in Europe since World War II. Realize, they do historical research by throwing their dart and then painting a bull’s-eye around it. That way they are always right. They mirror Trump, who evinces little awareness of the real world. For Trump to suggest Putin can justify his invasion of a sovereign nation paints him as an opponent of democracy, justice, and human rights. Hitler, Putin, and Trump make a terrible trio.
Trump praises Putin’s decisiveness, so was Hitler with tragic consequence. He admires Putin’s strong will; so had Hitler, ending in the deaths of millions. Trump loves Putin’s righting of manufactured wrongs, so did Hitler when he invaded the Sudetenland. Putin pretends the Ukraine never existed just as Hitler pretended Germany owned the Sudetenland.
Truth for this trio rests on what they alone think. Putin, Trump and Hitlerites need to learn they cannot make something true just because they think it. The Ukraine has an ancient and living culture and Putin’s creative fiction cannot change this historical fact.
Stand in opposition to Putin. Stand on the right side of history. Stand with the Ukrainian people.