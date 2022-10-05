To the Editor: In March 2020, parents, teachers and students alike were hit by a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic that upended education as we know it, resulting in significant missed learning opportunities for too many children. In response, the state Department of Education created the “Recovering Bright Futures” program in partnership with Prenda to help address the lasting effects of COVID.
Prenda is a unique educational option that provides K-8 students a proven learning model designed to inspire learner empowerment, encourage natural curiosity, and nurture a love of learning and personal growth. It prioritizes each student’s unique abilities and blends technology with project-based learning, while also providing support and encouragement in a safe, small-group environment. These small groups are called “learning pods” or “microschools” and align with New Hampshire academic standards.
As a New Hampshire parent, I know that COVID-based educational challenges are real, which is why I became a Prenda guide in 2021, operating a learning pod in Goffstown over the past year. In my pod, I worked with students on fostering a relationship of trust and collaboration. We celebrate mistakes, learn to overcome challenges and meet everyone in our community where they are to foster a whole-child approach. It is an incredible honor to teach, coach and mentor our students in a small, collaborative setting. Now in my second year as a Prenda guide, I am excited about what the future holds for our students. Please visit prenda.com or education.nh.gov to learn more.