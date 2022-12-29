Preserve local control

To the Editor: On January 19, the state Office of Planning and Development, another of Sununu’s new bureaucracies, will hold a session to educate state representatives about upcoming housing legislation. The OPD is nothing more than a taxpayer-funded lobbying group that, like the Housing Appeals Board, should be illegal. They are pushing passage of bills that give more of your tax dollars to favored developers to flood your little towns with ugly, unwanted housing.

Tuesday, December 27, 2022
Monday, December 26, 2022
Friday, December 23, 2022
Wednesday, December 21, 2022
Monday, December 19, 2022