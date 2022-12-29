To the Editor: On January 19, the state Office of Planning and Development, another of Sununu’s new bureaucracies, will hold a session to educate state representatives about upcoming housing legislation. The OPD is nothing more than a taxpayer-funded lobbying group that, like the Housing Appeals Board, should be illegal. They are pushing passage of bills that give more of your tax dollars to favored developers to flood your little towns with ugly, unwanted housing.
The Housing Appeals Board — for you libertarians who love crying for your “rights” — has heard few, if any, appeals from ordinary homeowners about the free use of their property. Instead, this three-person group of appointees has sided 95% of the time with developers against voters of towns in which those developers appealed planning and zoning decisions unfavorable to them. Put plainly, those town meeting votes were nullified.
Governor Chris Sununu pays much lip service to local control but in truth continues to defy it by pushing a state takeover of local zoning and planning decisions. Every time one of his Bolshevik-style bills is defeated he creates another bureaucracy to effect an end run around the legislature.
Zoning and planning decisions belong to towns not to an unelected state agency made up of industry hacks. Every town office should be challenging the HAB and taxpayer-funded lobbying in court. Every voter should complain to their legislators and governor. For more information please visit bedfordresidents.com.