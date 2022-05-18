To the Editor: Far too often politicians disappoint us. They promise one thing and then do the exact opposite once they take office. This happens so often that most Americans simply throw up their hands and give up hope that Washington will actually work in our best interest. Tim Baxter is the only Republican primary candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives who has a proven conservative voting record that affirms him to be a man who stands by his promises to his constituents.
Other candidates may be well-intentioned but how can we really know if they will follow through on their campaign promises if they were to be elected? They have no voting record that we can examine and truly know where they stand.
Like all New Hampshire voters, I am frustrated about out-of-control inflation, and I cringe daily at the terrible price hikes at both the gas station and the grocery store. Shutting down America’s energy independence was only one of many huge mistakes that is now costing all American citizens thousands of dollars each year. We cannot allow this to go on.
Tim Baxter will work to reverse course on these issues, which starts with making the U.S. energy independent once again. Please join me in supporting a proven leader and a man of integrity. He is the one candidate that represents our values. Tim Baxter deserves our vote in the upcoming primary election. Please join me in supporting him.