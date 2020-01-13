To the Editor: As a long-time subscriber to the Union Leader, I would expect to see more coverage regarding the Democratic Party with less than a month before the spotlight returns to New Hampshire in the nation’s first primary.
I don’t think editors at the Union Leader have woken up to the idea that many former, even lifelong Republicans are looking for an alternative to Trump. The Union Leader is failing its readership with a lack of coverage of Democratic candidates. With a large field, the choices run from Democratic Socialism (Bernie, Warren) to party centrists (Biden, Buttigieg, Klobuchar). Narrowing down a candidate can be difficult.
In particular, Andrew Yang is not receiving the attention he deserves in our state from local media. Yang has a large, passionate following of young, bright voters who are committed to turn out and shock the world in early states.
Just this weekend, he grew large crowds from Portsmouth to Wolfeboro to Londonderry to hear his message to change how our economy is valued away from GDP and the stock market alone, to a set of measurements that show how humans are thriving, such as: median income, life expectancy, substance abuse, overall debt, and even a happiness index.
Polls and lack of media coverage are not deterring this group from supporting our candidate to the finish line. He is one of the few candidates that have seen a steady increase in individual donations, receiving more than $16.5 million in Q4, a stunning 67% increase from Q3.
JOCAROL WOODBURN
Hooksett