Thanks NHDES workers
To the Editor: There have been more than 100,000 new unemployment claims in recent weeks, so a huge shout out to the state employees working around the clock to keep up with the claims.
If you require this service, I know it can be frustrating to try and get through it. I ask that you please remember that the people on the other end of the phone are working as hard as they can and trying their best to get these benefits for you. Please be kind.
This is unprecedented and they are working so hard to try and process this enormous number of claims. Imagine a day with a full phone queue going on and on and on. I wouldn’t look forward to that and I’m grateful that they are doing this very important job! Thank you New Hampshire Department of Employment Security. Each and every one of you are an invaluable soldier in this war.
HILLARY SEEGER
Alexandria