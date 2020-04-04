To the Editor: Houston, we have a problem! Actually, Earth, we have a problem.
Thank you for stepping up and taking part in saving our precious bees!
To the Editor: Houston, we have a problem! Actually, Earth, we have a problem.
Thank you for stepping up and taking part in saving our precious bees!
Thank you for bringing us the news each day
Stop wildlife trafficking, stop future pandemics
To the Editor: The N.H. State Legislature recently passed HB 1665 with bi-partisan support for the formation of an advisory independent redistricting commission. I applaud their support for fairness in the drawing of district lines to eliminate the use of gerrymandering, which both parties h…
Letter to the Editor: Memo to Gov. Sununu, Trump is not well.
Lack of protective gear is slowing the testing
AG spends our money to keep us in the dark
Some New Hampshire school districts are considering canceling the traditional week-long April vacation. Others (like Merrimack) already have done so. We have our own view on the subject, but one thing we really like is that some districts have sought community input, particularly parents, be…
It's not just education, of course, that has run headlong into the COVID-19 onslaught. Yesterday, our doctor paid us a house call.
The news and our own experiences tell us that we are living in uncertain times like none other in American history. It is true that the coronavirus pandemic and state and national government responses to it, as well as those of the general public, are drastic and extreme.
Now that President Trump is talking so much before the cameras, some in the news media and on the political left might want to remember the wisdom of the old saying, “be careful what you wish for.”
Speaking of tough calls, we hope Gov. Chris Sununu checked with his wife, mother, and sisters before including hairstylists on his list of “non-essential” services that must close during the COVID-19 emergency.
The town of Washington has had one of its 1,200 residents test positive for COVID-19. The person was in the hospital last week. Someone at the South Broadway Honey Dew Donut shop in Salem for hours at a time on the mornings of March 17-19 also tested positive. A third person with the virus w…
No doubt some day the Monday morning quarterbacks will be in position to look back with perfect hindsight and conclude that we either overreacted to the COVID-19 pandemic or, worse, that we didn’t do enough.
The stories we have been reporting of New Hampshire individuals and businesses stepping up to meet the viral pandemic are inspiring but not at all surprising. Our small state has long been characterized by its neighbor-helping-neighbor attitude. It was meeting challenges long before anyone e…
Our late publisher, William Loeb, doesn’t rest easy, according to some right-wingtip critics of our opinion pages.
We hope Superior Court Judge Marguerite Wageling makes short work of a civil case in which taxpayers and their school boards are being denied their right to see a product for which they paid. (She may have made her decision even as we write this.)
Our news editor has had it with stories and features that, while completely unrelated to the COVID-19 outbreak, are somehow stretched out of all proportion in order to reference the disease. We are with him, 100 percent.
The reality as well as the projections for the immediate future of the COVID-19 pandemic make it clear that returning to business as usual in New Hampshire and the nation is not right around the corner. But getting to that corner is vital.
On completely different fronts, two New Hampshire women in government were doing their jobs well last week.
A bit of good news for New Hampshire consumers could be found deep within the reporting on the coronavirus contagion.
As New Hampshire gets a bit more used to the new normal of life during the COVID-19 crisis, businesses, the state, and the public are making some progress.
With all the time many of us are having to spend away from work and school, at least we can now squeeze in a few minutes to fill out the 2020 U.S. Census. We did ours the other day.
It doesn’t help America or its independent news media for the President of the United States to routinely refer to the “fake media” and its “fake news.”
This is Sunshine Week, during which American news media try to call the public’s attention to the importance of a free press. How fitting it is that this year it comes as news media and the public contend with the COVID-19 pandemic.
With the COVID-19 disease putting a damper on St. Patrick’s Day festivities and generally messing up life as we know it, here are a couple of ideas that may help customers and businesses alike.
Paul Bofinger, who died last week in Concord at age 86, had slipped quietly from his public presence years ago. Few people today may recognize the name, but Bofinger had a lot to do with the New Hampshire green spaces and vast forest tracts that many of us take for granted today.