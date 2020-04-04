To the Editor: Houston, we have a problem! Actually, Earth, we have a problem.

Our honeybees are dying off at an alarming rate, dropping from 6 million hives in the 1940’s to 2.5 million today. And if we remember that bees pollinate our food sources, we should be equally alarmed. Our very next meal could be in jeopardy!
 
What is killing our bees? Toxic chemicals in our pesticides. Specifically neonicotinoids.
 
What can we as individuals do about this situation? We can locally protest and defend our bees from neonicotinoids by asking Governor Sununu to ban the continued use of bee killing chemicals in consumer pesticides.
 
Contact him at: governor.nh.gov/contact  or write at 107 North Main St., Concord, NH 03301 or call 271-2121.

Thank you for stepping up and taking part in saving our precious bees! 

Judi Lindsey
 
Candia
