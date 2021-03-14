Protect New Hampshire votes
To the Editor: Reps. Annie Kuster and Chris Pappas are staunch supporters of HR 1, a bill cleverly named “For the People Act.” Catchy name isn’t it?
Here’s what it really means:
Bans voter ID.
Hands oversight of N.H. elections to Washington, D.C.
Allows mail-in voting by virtually anyone.
Allows same day and online voter registration.
Mail-in ballots accepted 10 days after election.
Allows ballot harvesting.
Lets minors and felons vote.
The stated reason for this massive overhaul of our elections? “Systemic racism.” The same system that elected Barack Obama to two terms, the same system he and Joe Biden failed to address during the eight years they held the most powerful positions in the world.
All the chaos that ensued after the 2020 election will become the norm. The only peaceful way Americans have to remove politicians who are not working for we the people is our vote. We must safeguard its integrity at all costs. Live Free or Die New Hampshire, let your voices be heard!
LESLIE GARAMELLA
Woodsville