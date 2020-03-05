Protect women’s sports from gender confusion
To the Editor: We were at the Legislative Office Building on Feb. 25 to represent the sane perspective that men should not be allowed to play in women’s public school sports. The House Education Committee was voting on HB 1251, the “Save Women’s Sports” bill.
As we feared, all the Democrats and two Republicans, Rep. Dan Wolf of Newbury and Rep. Bob Elliott of Salem, voted 13-6 that HB 1251 is “Inexpedient to Legislate.”
The committee members that oppose the bill, including Rep. Tamara Le of North Hampton, Chairman Mel Myler of Contoocook, and Rep. Stephen Woodcock of Center Conway, cited their concerns for the well-being of gender-confused young men, and dismissed or downplayed concerns that women will lose out to men, who are bigger and stronger and would likely dominate any women’s sports they participate in.
Bill supporters on the committee, including Rep. Glenn Cordelli of Tuftonburo and Rep. Alicia Lekas of Hudson, defended the right for women to have their own sports, but did not prevail.
The full House is likely to vote on HB 1251 on March 11 or 12.
Contact your state representatives and ask that they overturn the committee’s “Inexpedient to Legislate” report, and instead vote “Ought to Pass” on HB 1251.
On Tuesday, March 3, another “Save Women’s Sports” bill, SB 480, was to have a public hearing at the Senate Education and Workforce Development Committee.
Beth Scaer
Hobart Street, Nashua
