Protect women’s sports
To the Editor: St. Anselm College professor Loretta Brady submitted testimony in opposition to NH Senate bill SB480, which aims to ban the participation of biological males in female-designated public school sports in New Hampshire.
Included in Dr. Brady’s testimony is her assertion that males don’t have an advantage over females in sports. She stated that excluding male gender nonconforming children from female sports is discriminatory. She claims the bill requires invasive medical testing for male students to verify sex. And most remarkably of all, she asserts there are more than two biological sexes and that sex can be influenced by factors other than biology.
In reality, males do have a significant advantage over females in sports because they are bigger and stronger. SB480 would not ban male gender nonconforming students from sports. Male and co-ed sports would continue to be open to them. No invasive testing would be required under the bill. A note from the student’s doctor would suffice, or a cheek swab and a DNA test would determine sex. Finally, science tells us that there are only two biological sexes. The idea that biological sex is “fluid,” or there are more than two sexes, is not scientific and has no place in law or in our public school policies.
Contact your NH state senator and ask him or her to vote Ought to Pass on SB480. This is the last opportunity this year to protect women’s public school sports in New Hampshire.
BETH SCAER
East Hobart Street
Nashua