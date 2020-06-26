Protesters demonstrate more police are needed
To the Editor: Defunding the police is an exceedingly bad idea. In fact, it is a recipe for disaster because if the police department is defunded there will be no protection for cities and towns in every state!
No way should police departments be defunded! We need more police on our streets fighting crime and protecting people, not fewer.
We need them in our schools (as resource officers) and on the streets to keep protesters from getting out of hand.
I don’t want to live without police in our neighborhoods. I want to be able to feel safe when I’m visiting friends or my sisters and I want to be assured that the police will continue to protect my fellow citizens as well.
PETER AREL
Chestnut Street, Manchester