Proud of Concord police

To the Editor: I just watched the video with the police officers confrontation at the playground in Concord. I want to personally commend the officers for keeping their composure in spite of the ridiculous arguments the parents were stating about the Constitution.

It was incredible that these parents did not consider the safety of their children with all the information that is being shared about the virus.

The example they showed to their children was totally unacceptable.

CATHLEEN HARVEY

Kingston

Sunday, May 03, 2020
