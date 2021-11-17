To the Editor: This is a year of new beginnings for Granite VNA, formed through the merger of Concord Regional VNA and Central New Hampshire VNA & Hospice. Combining resources enables us to serve more communities and residents. It also enables us to combine traditions, such as our Hospice celebrations — Lights of Life (CRVNA) and Tree of Memories (Central VNA) — under one name: Lights, Life and Memories.
Lights, Life and Memories, celebrates Granite VNA’s hospice services and offers communities a special way to honor and remember loved ones who have died.
We invite all to participate by adding names of loved ones to the online honor roll or to porcelain doves to be placed on a Lights, Life and Memories evergreen tree in Alton, Concord, Meredith, Wakefield or Wolfeboro, and to view the ceremony featuring music, readings and reflection beginning December 11 at www.granitevna.org/lights.
Granite VNA has cared for and supported people with life-limiting illnesses in their homes, nursing facilities, and at Hospice House for more than four decades, guiding them and their families and offering comfort, dignity, and peace. To provide these vital services, we rely on the kind support of donors. Throughout December, you will see purple candles illuminating the windows of area businesses who support hospice, and we invite you to join them!
I am so proud of Granite VNA and of our skilled and caring staff who care for people “where they are.” We invite our communities to support each other and this critical work by participating
