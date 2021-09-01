To the Editor: In my time in New Hampshire politics I have met many of our 400 state representatives, but few are as dedicated and loyal to the Granite State as Speaker of the House Sherman Packard.
After the sad loss of Speaker Dick Hinch, Representative Packard stepped up to carry on the mantle and guide the Republican majority forward. With the smallest majority in recent memory, Speaker Packard has kept the Republican Caucus together to deliver on the many campaign promises that they made to the Granite Staters who elected them. Whether it was the over $171 million in tax cuts, education freedom, or strengthening our small businesses as we recover from the pandemic, Speaker Packard has delivered historic results alongside the Republican majority.
This achievement is especially impressive considering that Democrats have made it their mission to get as little done as possible this biennium. From voting against the New Hampshire Advantage, to calling our students racists and lying about if history can be taught in schools, and even abandoning their constituents and legislative duties by walking out of House session, Democrats have proven that they are not nearly as dedicated to the Granite State as their Republican counterparts.
I appreciate and applaud every Republican state representative who is fighting for Granite Staters, especially Speaker Sherman Packard. Granite Staters have noticed the Republican Party’s commitment to our state and will absolutely remember this when they go to the ballot boxes to elect more Republicans in 2022.