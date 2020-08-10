Proud of Sununu

To the Editor: It has become increasingly clear to me that Gov. Chris Sununu has handled this pandemic better than most. I am incredibly proud to see that New Hampshire is supplying VA Hospitals across the country with essential PPE thanks to the efforts of our governor and Dean Kamen.

I remember seeing stories back on Easter Sunday of the first FedEx plane landing in New Hampshire packed full of PPE. I was impressed by Gov. Sununu and proud of his work back then, but I have been blown away by his attention to detail and leadership since. There is no challenge that he can’t seem to tackle, and more importantly, no challenge that he is unwilling to face as he continues to make New Hampshire stand out as the gold standard for the rest of the nation. Our state and country are better off because of Sununu’s outstanding leadership.

SCOTT COURTEMANCHE

Amherst

