To the Editor: Frank Edelblut was unqualified and unprepared to be the state’s commissioner of education when he was nominated by Gov. Chris Sununu in 2017 and remains unqualified today. I am writing to request that Commissioner Edelblut resign his position or that you request his resignation immediately.
Here are my problems with the commissioner. He had virtually no experience with the public schools when nominated and confirmed by the Executive Council. He has home schooled his children and never had to deal with the day-to-day situations that all parents and students who are educated in public schools have to deal with. He is the most anti-public education commissioner in the history of New Hampshire. Again and again he has initiated or supported endeavors that have had a negative effect on our public schools.
The list of grievances include supporting legislation that undermines public education, supporting funding of private and religious schools with state money, encouraging parents to undermine the decisions of local school boards, decimating the Department of Education, supporting measures to intimidate and to terrorize teachers by setting up a way to report teachers to the DOE and then following up by personally calling teachers who have been reported, and pushing for a fundamental change in the state’s adequate education curriculum.
It is time that New Hampshire had a commissioner who understands that public education is the most important element in preparing students for careers, further education, and good citizenship, and that public school teachers are critical to that effort.