To the Editor: I was shocked by the lack of integrity the NH Public Utilities Commission as it relates to the modernization of our energy grid. You can reference the front page of the Valley News from Feb. 13, titled “Decision on NH Grid puts advocates back to Square One.” I don’t think anyone disagrees that our century-old electrical grid design needs significant modernization. Clearly, it will require forethought and planning from a variety of different perspectives which should be grounded in a variety of core values.
Unfortunately, the New Hampshire Public Utilities Commission does not see it that way. It appears that the only values that “OUR” Public Utilities Commission considers to be worthy of consideration, is that of Eversource and Unitil.
Bottom line: Eversource and Unitil posted significant gains over the past few years as they have also made significant acquisitions. These companies are loyal to their stockholders, not their ratepayers. Their core values by design are to maximize profit. But let’s not forget why they are regulated. They are regulated for a reason! The PUC is supposed to protect the consumers. Unfortunately, it seems that the regulatory agency, which should be watching out for our interests, is now watching out for the interest of these big corporations. In turn, the decisions made by these corporations will likely be based upon what maximizes shareholder profits.