Punish opportunists like Pappas next fall
To the Editor: When most people see a crisis, the Democrats always see an opportunity to score false political points in local news outlets.
The same people complaining about the government’s response to COVID-19 are the ones pushing for a full government takeover of our health care system!
The lies pushed by Democrats in 2010 have been proven false and our system is more broken than ever. Congress has had years to fix the Affordable Care Act with reforms to increase coverage and efficiency.
In typical Washington fashion, they’ve focused on partisan political games instead of passing real health care reform that could’ve played a major role in helping during this pandemic.
Instead, Rep. Chris Pappas supported a baseless impeachment that only resulted in distracting Congress from doing anything remotely productive.
Republican congressional candidate Matt Mowers was one of the first in the country to support restricting travel from mainland China, a decision that President Donald Trump made that has saved thousands of lives.
Mowers also called out Pappas and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi for holding up the stimulus bill in order to sneak in their socialist pet projects. While businesses were closing and people were losing their jobs, Chris Pappas was holding up vital funding in order to give $25 million to Pelosi’s favorite DC opera house.
As America comes together to fight this pandemic, Democrats are seizing the moment to score political points.
Next November, New Hampshire will remember this and send people like Matt Mowers to Congress to fight for us!
LIZ GABERT
Bedford