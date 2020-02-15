Puppy and kitten sellers
To the Editor: The commonly used phrase “adopt don’t shop” has been around for a number of years. This expression is used to raise awareness about how many animals are available for adoption, and why it’s better to adopt these pets from a shelter, rather than a pet store or breeder.
Many people are blinded by the adorable faces of “puppies in the window” and don’t process what goes on behind the scenes. A large number of pet stores obtain their animals from puppy mills. These puppy mills are known for poorly treating the dogs, over-breeding, having unsanitary conditions, and not properly socializing the dogs.
Don’t let “puppy mill” fool you though, this kind of cruel treatment also happens to other animals being sold at pet stores. These animals are known to have more health problems later in life such as, epilepsy, heart disease, respiratory disorders, etc. The pet stores sell these animals for absurd prices.
There is a bill being proposed that would ban pet stores from selling puppies, kittens, and rabbits in New Hampshire. The goal of this bill is to prevent the selling of animals being poorly treated and to encourage adoption. Please consider adopting rather than shopping. This will support shelters that rely on donations and support to house animals.
Christina Plourde
Derry