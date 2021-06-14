Puppy mills are too cruel for NH
To the Editor: The puppies in the window of that pet store might look healthy and happy, however, they most likely came from one of 10,000 puppy mills in the United States that produce over a million puppies each year.
Investigations into puppy mills frequently reveal horrific conditions and only about half of the puppies live past 12 weeks of age.
Mothers are confined to tiny cages where they are forced to reproduce every heat cycle until they can breed no more.
Also, due to careless breeding and unsanitary conditions, the puppies often have serious illnesses, trauma issues, or genetic defects that result in expensive pet bills, house training struggles, and sometimes death.
It’s a heartbreaking experience for everyone except the puppy mills and pet stores that profit from this cruelty.
You can help eliminate the demand for puppies from mills and reduce the number of dogs killed in shelters (670,000 annually) by adopting a canine companion instead.
Multiple states have passed legislation prohibiting the sale of puppy mill puppies in pet stores and it’s time for New Hampshire to do the same!
KATHRYN DAVIS
Portsmouth