Beware of fake news
To the Editor: As I write this on March 17, 2020, 27 people in the U.S. have died and schools, restaurants and many stores have closed down for an unknown time. Our economy is going down the tubes because of all the quarantine actions, grocery stores are running out of products because of the hoarding and you can’t turn on the TV or radio without listening to the doomsday forecasts from the media.
However, in 2019, it was estimated that 16,000 people in the U.S. died because of the flu (2/14/19 Washington Post article) and there was no doomsday forecasts, businesses and schools were not closed and people were not panicking or preparing for the end of the world.
The CDC said the flu typically kills 12,000 to 56,000 people in the U.S. in a year. In the winter of 2017-2018 the flu killed an estimated 80,000 Americans, according to Dr. Robert Redfield (9/25/18 interview with Associated Press).
My questions are two. Is there something about this Chinese virus that the government is not telling us? Is the current doomsday scenario being reported on all media outlets a way to boost media ratings?
If the news outlets have given up responsible journalism and are just trying to boost ratings, then the government should shut them down before people start committing suicide because of the hoax the news outlets are portraying.
Dan Leonard
Union Street, Manchester