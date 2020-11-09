Put ideology aside and focus on real problems
To the Editor: Politicians on both sides like to throw around the scary, inflammatory word “socialism” without bothering to define it.
The ”socialism” that conservatives hate, and rightly so, is the system where the government controls all industries and sets quotas for production. Since bureaucrats are infinitely inferior to markets (however imperfect) in running an economy, this kind of socialism always results in poverty and misery, most spectacularly in the former USSR but also everywhere it’s been tried.
Then there’s the happy “socialism” that liberals love, the Scandinavian kind. Free everything for everybody. But that’s not quite how it works. They have generous benefits paid for by high taxes on — guess what — capitalist corporations. And I doubt that Americans would tolerate the personal taxes needed to pay for government’s goodies.
I propose a third alternative — realistic socialism. We already have the major building blocks envisioned by the socialists of the last century. Government is in charge of education, health care, retirement pensions and much more. Despite the 10th Amendment, no area of life is off-limits to government interference. Enough already! What more do they want?
Let us, as a politician once said of the Vietnam War, declare victory and go home. Let’s just be satisfied with the socialism we have, realize that the other two kinds are not achievable, and get to work on the frightening deficit, the endless wars, the pork and waste, the failure to get money to people hurting from COVID. Lay ideology aside and focus on the country’s real problems.
ALAN M. PERLMAN
Rindge