It’s time to put MAGA hats and your guns away, folks
To the Editor: Donald Trump’s tirades about a stolen election are laughable considering that his win in 2016, which he claimed was rigged, was a result of well-documented Russian interference. The fact is, he’s been an illegitimate president. His refusal to accept defeat in the election and his attempts to overturn the results, though mind-boggling, are not surprising given the type of person he is and always has been — a corrupt, soulless, tyrannical bully.
What is surprising is the number of people who vote for him and who take his every utterance and tweet as sacred truth. Don’t they understand he’s a consummate liar and a danger to the country? I’ve spent the last four years acquiescing to the awful reality of having this man in the White House, but because of his behavior post-election I’m done playing nice with his supporters.
My question to them is, “What is wrong with you, people?” You wave your American and Confederate flags, your MAGA hats and guns while laughing at his crude, unfunny jokes at his COVID super-spreader rallies and you’re still donating money to this cretin? Huh? You’re actually giving money to this guy? Don’t you realize your flag-waving is offensive to all right-minded people (your neighbors and co-workers) because you believe in an America that doesn’t exist?
Your version of America is an Ozzie and Harriet myth of a caucasian, Christian, misogynistic, anti-immigrant, homophobic, paternalistic state. Why do you believe it? It’s not reality.
It’s time for you folks to take those flags off your trucks, put your MAGA hats and guns away and go sit in the corner.
While you’re there (if you can) read “A People’s History of the United States” and William Shirer’s “The Rise and Fall of the Third Reich.” That’ll take you about four years.
RUSS GRAHAM
Irwin Drive, Manchester