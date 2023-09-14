To the Editor: With his decision to direct committees of the House of Representatives to open an impeachment inquiry against President Joe Biden, Kevin McCarthy has sealed his already despicable legacy as Speaker of the House.
The decision to open an impeachment inquiry came not with the vote of the full House, but as an order. McCarthy did not hold a House vote as previously promised, caving in to a small group of radical Republicans, knowing that he did not have sufficient votes in the Republican-controlled House to pass a resolution for an impeachment inquiry.
McCarthy has demonstrated a level of cowardice, moral bankruptcy and a total lack of integrity that has disgraced his office and our nation. In an effort to gain and retain power, McCarthy has sold his soul to a lunatic fringe hell bent on destroying the nation.
McCarthy has given full power and control over the House to those not worthy of holding the positions they currently hold. If McCarthy had an ounce of courage, any regard for the office he holds and even the slightest concern for the nation’s security, he would have behaved in a manner consistent with his oath to protect and defend the constitution, not to destroy it.
Unfortunately, McCarthy chose to disgrace himself and his office and inflict unnecessary harm to our national security and prosperity.
Liz Cheney has recently stated with regard to her former party, “The Putin Republicans and their enablers will end up on the ash heap of history.”