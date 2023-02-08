Putin the Great is full of hate and better off dead

To the Editor: It’s time for the Ukrainian military to quit playing Mr. Nice Guy. They must get pissed and decimate the Russian infrastructure over the border and behind enemy lines. Vladimir Putin’s army will fall like a house of playing cards. I feel I can guarantee the outcome.

Letter: Obituary was very well done

To the Editor:  Wow, what an obituary! In Thursday's New Hampshire Union Leader an obituary about Rita Lambert was the best  I've ever read. It was written with lots of love and in a very interesting manner. I enjoyed it fully and I believe the person who wrote it should get a reward for the…

