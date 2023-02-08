Putin the Great is full of hate and better off dead
To the Editor: It’s time for the Ukrainian military to quit playing Mr. Nice Guy. They must get pissed and decimate the Russian infrastructure over the border and behind enemy lines. Vladimir Putin’s army will fall like a house of playing cards. I feel I can guarantee the outcome.
In this case, God knows a strong offense is the best defense. I know it will upset Putin’s war machine.
We cannot afford another Vietnam situation because the United States was a Mr. Nice Guy and avoided bombing Hanoi and the very north of North Vietnam’s territory. Was it out of fear of upsetting Hanoi that we didn’t? We bitterly lost that war and 50,000 plus of the best men the U.S. had to offer.
I equate Putin to the like of a loud fart on a wooden church pew during a reverent moment of silence. The smell of death lingers. Putin the Great is full of hate. After the imminent victory of Ukraine, Putin should be hung by the neck until dead!
To the Editor: Wow, what an obituary! In Thursday's New Hampshire Union Leader an obituary about Rita Lambert was the best I've ever read. It was written with lots of love and in a very interesting manner. I enjoyed it fully and I believe the person who wrote it should get a reward for the…