Qualifications are more important than ever
To the Editor: If I responded to Tanna Clews op-ed with an article “Electing men is more important than ever,” it would never get published. In 2016, a woman told me that she knew Hillary Clinton was corrupt but we have to vote for her because she’s a woman. By that logic being a male I should vote for Harry or Henry because they are men. I look at a person’s platform on certain issues and if they correspond with mine, they get my vote. Gender and diversity should never come into the picture. What is wrong with hiring or voting for the the person who is the most qualified?
JOE HUBISZ
Bradford