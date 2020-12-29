Question assumptions and avoid spreading hatred
To the Editor: In a recent insightful article — “A Divided Nation: One Psychiatrist’s Advice on Lowering the Temperature” — by renowned psychiatrist Dr. Samantha Boardman, she makes four important points. They are: question assumptions, don’t spread hate, recognize the distortion of polarization and consider the person. She explains each one more fully in the article.
Knowing individuals can certainly help dissipate generalized hatred of groups. It is good to not overgeneralize while still calling out spreaders of hate.
While we should not spread hatred, it is important to spread righteous indignation. We must never allow our concern for unity to blind us to injustice in our lives and world. Unity for its own sake deprives us of our rightful purpose to confront evil wherever it exists or whatever form it takes.
I cannot and will not forgive the Democrats responsible for this current, criminal assault on America and our 200+ history as the greatest nation and force for goodness, freedom and liberty ever known to mankind. They have put personal power above love of country.
For Senator Jeanne Shaheen to now say “that any members of Congress who continue to question the victory of Joe Biden are bordering on sedition and treason” plays into exactly what the article above speaks about. Does she know what motivates each congressperson she is accusing of these heinous actions?
I hope never to spread unjustified hatred but I won’t stand down from fighting for America.
LAURENCE F. MESSNER
Hampton