Questions for Trump as he heads to NH
To the Editor: The Trump administration and the GOP will mark their convention this week with speeches and superlatives. Here’s the thing they won’t tell you: When Donald Trump had the opportunity to act early and protect Americans against the worst pandemic in 100 years, he chose not to.
When Trump had the option to have a special open enrollment for the Affordable Care Act so Granite Staters could get covered in the time of a health crisis, he said no.
And, when he had the chance to act to shore up the Affordable Care Act, with vital coverage for more than 20 million Americans, including the millions who lost jobs, he did nothing. Instead he asked the Supreme Court to strike the ACA down.
With millions infected and tens of thousands dead, what kind of health plan does President Trump have to offer to replace the ACA? Nothing.
To the 50,000+ Granite Staters who now have health coverage under Medicaid Expansion, to the 45,000+ NH residents who have affordable, substantive coverage under the ACA Exchange, to the hundreds of thousands with pre-existing health conditions, to the thousands of kids who can stay on their parents’ plan until they are 26, to communities of color who are most impacted by the coronavirus — and to everyone who receives no-charge wellness visits and vaccines — just ask this question as the president heads to Manchester this week: Who is President Trump working for? What is his plan to keep you healthy and safe?
JAYME H. SIMÕES
Concord