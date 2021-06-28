Racism is not social norm
To the Editor: Raymond Guarino‘s letter to the editor about an op-ed misrepresenting racism extrapolates too far and neglects the whole truth. He mischaracterizes half of America (Republicans) accusing them of victimhood whereas the other half (Democrats) worship it. He blames “American society” for atrocities against people of color. In reality, part of “American society” is the American Democrats who were willing to go to war to defend slavery (worst manner of racism). He implies “institutional racism” exists without offering specifics or restraints. Racism will always exist, but I believe America is less racist than ever, and the trend continues to lessen!
Not all Americans believe “racism has become the social norm in America.” Democrats refrain from defining “systemic racism” or proving “institutional racism” but are eager to use “racist” to describe opponents and to squash debate. Democrat guilt must be an unbearable, uncomfortable burden for their share of America’s atrocities. Most certainly, most Democrats use emotion when trying to convince, like when Mr. Guarino closed his article referring to Emmett Till and his mother. It’s not truthful to accuse America of killing Emmett. A few bad Americans committed that atrocity. I don’t know a better way of validating my point in the first sentence/paragraph above.
TIMOTHY C. TICHES
TIMOTHY C. TICHES