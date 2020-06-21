No rampant racism among police officers

To the Editor: There has been yet another shooting of a black man by a white cop, this one occurring in Atlanta, Ga. As usual, it sparked protests, senseless rioting and criminal destruction of personal property.

Police officers respond blindly to incidents. They must quickly assess the scene, restore order, gather evidence, and peacefully resolve the situation. If a suspect is confrontational with the police officer, things can quickly escalate.

Racism is not rampant within our law enforcement communities, nor is it the root cause of the civil unrest in our country today. Racism is, however, a convenient excuse exploited by some minorities to justify their contempt for white authority.

In the United States, laws exist to maintain peace and provide security to everyone. Those who counter those laws should expect adverse consequences. It is just that simple.

RONALD PELLETERI

Northbrook Drive Manchester

Friday, June 19, 2020
Thursday, June 18, 2020
Wednesday, June 17, 2020
Tuesday, June 16, 2020
Sunday, June 14, 2020
Letters to the Editor

Letter: Maybe I should invite a psychologist to dinner

To the Editor: I read the opinion piece “I want to invite a Republican to dinner” with great interest. The title suggested we would hear about a more productive approach to political discourse, and it even started out that way. But alas, it soon became clear it was actually about a distincti…

Saturday, June 13, 2020
Friday, June 12, 2020