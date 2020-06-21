No rampant racism among police officers
To the Editor: There has been yet another shooting of a black man by a white cop, this one occurring in Atlanta, Ga. As usual, it sparked protests, senseless rioting and criminal destruction of personal property.
Police officers respond blindly to incidents. They must quickly assess the scene, restore order, gather evidence, and peacefully resolve the situation. If a suspect is confrontational with the police officer, things can quickly escalate.
Racism is not rampant within our law enforcement communities, nor is it the root cause of the civil unrest in our country today. Racism is, however, a convenient excuse exploited by some minorities to justify their contempt for white authority.
In the United States, laws exist to maintain peace and provide security to everyone. Those who counter those laws should expect adverse consequences. It is just that simple.
RONALD PELLETERI
Northbrook Drive Manchester