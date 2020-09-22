Radical left will leave NH out in the cold
To the Editor: Granite Staters cannot afford Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.
Biden and Harris have fully embraced the radical policies of the far left. We can’t afford to let them bankrupt our families.
Biden and Harris are teaming up with avowed socialists Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, proponents of the absurd Green New Deal, to advise them on climate policies.
As part of the Green New Deal, policies that Biden has embraced and Harris voted for, is the proposal for a complete ban on the use of fossil fuels. In New Hampshire, the oil and gas industry accounts for nearly 25,000 jobs and contributes $2.3 billion to our local economy.
About 43% of Granite State homes rely on fossil fuels for heat through our New England winters. A ban on fossil fuels would literally leave us without heating oil for the winter.
If Biden, Harris and AOC get their way, Granite Staters will be left out in the cold and without a job.
PHILIP ABIRACHED
Windham